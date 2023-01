Dr. Marc Sala, Co-Director of the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive COVID-19 Center, joins John Williams to talk about his work at the COVID center, how the type of patients at the center have changed throughout the pandemic, if he’s still seeing patients with a loss of taste and smell, President Biden saying that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, and how COVID-19 ranks as a leading cause of death among children and teens.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction