Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about rising COVID cases, if new mitigations are needed to stop the rise in cases, who should be most concerned about COVID spread right now, the high number of COVID cases that came from the high profile Gridiron dinner, and if we should mix and match booster shots.
Dr. Kopin: ‘This virus is still around, it hasn’t gone away, and it’s highly infectious’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.