Dr. Kevin Most: You’ll see a new vaccine for pediatric patients sometime this summer

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Bob started of the conversation by asking Dr. Most about the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 that had been discovered in Illinois, and that Northwestern Medicine has been doing research on. As the discussion continued, Dr. Most answered plenty of vaccine-related questions, including: when a vaccine will be ready for kids; whether it will need to be administered annually; and when we might see more versions of the vaccine.
