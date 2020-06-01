Dr. Kevin Most joined the Bob Sirott Show to discuss the fallout of the riots and protests that took place in Chicago, as well as many other cities around the country. The chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital recommended that anybody who participated should look to get tested for COVID-19 this week. Dr. Most also encouraged everybody not to neglect their yearly physicals. Hospital bed availability is up, ventilator use is down, people should not be putting off doctor visits. Whether it’s a checkup, or something more serious, it needs to be taken care of.
Dr. Kevin Most: You should get tested if you participated in a protest
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.