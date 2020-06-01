Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Dr. Kevin Most: You should get tested if you participated in a protest

Health
Blood samples donated by recovered novel coronavirus patients for plasma extraction, contributing to Israel’s new experimental antibodies treatment, are collected by Magen David Adoms Blood Services in Sheba Medical Center Hospital near Tel Aviv, on June 1, 2020. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most joined the Bob Sirott Show to discuss the fallout of the riots and protests that took place in Chicago, as well as many other cities around the country. The chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital recommended that anybody who participated should look to get tested for COVID-19 this week. Dr. Most also encouraged everybody not to neglect their yearly physicals. Hospital bed availability is up, ventilator use is down, people should not be putting off doctor visits. Whether it’s a checkup, or something more serious, it needs to be taken care of.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
