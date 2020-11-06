Dr. Kevin Most worries about how hospitals will handle Illinois’ surging COVID-19 cases

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to look at what’s driving Illinois’ surging COVID-19 numbers and offer an assessment of how the hospitals are handling this surge.
