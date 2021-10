FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

This week’s 9:30 Sunday morning COVID-19 segment features Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most starts by explaining his espionage and super secret mission on Dean at Tufano’s on Saturday evening.

Dr. Most discusses booster and flu shot news, including when kids will be able to receive the COVID vaccine. Calls and texts pour in with COVID questions for Dr. Most.