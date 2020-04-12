Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most with the latest on COVID-19

A doctor tends to patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the Bassini Hospital, in Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s commissioner for fighting the COVID-19 virus, appealed to Italians ahead of the Easter weekend to not lower their guard and to abide by a lockdown now in its fifth week. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

When will we see normalcy in our lives? How can we maintain our healthy exercising without gyms? Can I reuse my masks? Can I hug my grandchildren? These are all questions asked by you, the listener. Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news.

