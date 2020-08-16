Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID news including college students returning to school. Dr. Most says it’s important for the younger generations to take the precautions and safety measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the upcoming flu season and whether or not you should get a flu shot.
Dr. Kevin Most: What you should keep in mind when you get the flu shot
