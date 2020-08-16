Dr. Kevin Most: What you should keep in mind when you get the flu shot

ROME (AP) — Cruise ship passengers were having their temperatures checked and taking COVID-19 tests Sunday so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy's pandemic lockdown.

The cruise ship company MSC has made the procedures, for crew as well as passengers, part of its new health and safety protocols. The MSC Grandiosa, which was christened last year, was scheduled to depart from the northern Italian port of Genoa on Sunday evening for a seven-night cruise in the western Mediterranean.