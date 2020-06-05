Dr. Kevin Most: We’re recommending people go outside

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. became the second country to officially record more than 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths as more than 100 scientists wrote the British government on Friday to urge it to reconsider lifting virus lockdown restrictions.

The government said another 357 people who had tested positive for the virus have died in the U.K. across all settings, including hospitals and care homes. That takes the total to 40,261, the world's second-highest pandemic death toll behind the United States.