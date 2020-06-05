Dr. Kevin Most: We’re recommending people go outside

The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most, joined the Bob Sirott Morning Show to answer a few questions as the state continues the process of reopening. With anxiety and depression levels up, he and his colleagues are recommending people get outside and enjoy the weather. Social distancing is still important, but people shouldn’t feel as though they cannot meet up with friends or family. Dr. Most also talked about the amount of COVID-19 testing that is available, the concern of the virus spreading during the protests that took place over the last week, and the importance of contacting your physician to get doctor visits scheduled.
