Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most: We’re recommending people go outside

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Kevin Most

The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most, joined the Bob Sirott Morning Show to answer a few questions as the state continues the process of reopening. With anxiety and depression levels up, he and his colleagues are recommending people get outside and enjoy the weather. Social distancing is still important, but people shouldn’t feel as though they cannot meet up with friends or family. Dr. Most also talked about the amount of COVID-19 testing that is available, the concern of the virus spreading during the protests that took place over the last week, and the importance of contacting your physician to get doctor visits scheduled.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular