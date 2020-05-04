Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: We’re just in the initial stages of creating a vaccine for COVID-19

In this picture taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer looks through a microscope at monkey kidney cells as he checks tests on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. – Sinovac Biotech, which is conducting one of the four clinical trials that have been authorised in China, has claimed great progress in its research and promising results among monkeys. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-China-vaccine,FOCUS by Patrick Baert (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

Every Monday following the 6:30am newscast, Dr. Kevin Most joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show. During today’s visit, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital shared his thoughts on the amount of testing being done, and whether it’s being done in the right locations. Dr. Most also gave an an update on a potential coronovirus vaccine, talked about the testing that has been done with Vitamin C and Vitamin D in relation to COVID-19, and wrapped up by reminding everyone that Nurse’s Week starts Wednesday (May 6th), and they deserve kudos this year more than ever.

