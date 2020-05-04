Every Monday following the 6:30am newscast, Dr. Kevin Most joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show. During today’s visit, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital shared his thoughts on the amount of testing being done, and whether it’s being done in the right locations. Dr. Most also gave an an update on a potential coronovirus vaccine, talked about the testing that has been done with Vitamin C and Vitamin D in relation to COVID-19, and wrapped up by reminding everyone that Nurse’s Week starts Wednesday (May 6th), and they deserve kudos this year more than ever.
Dr. Kevin Most: We’re just in the initial stages of creating a vaccine for COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.