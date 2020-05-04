Dr. Kevin Most: We’re just in the initial stages of creating a vaccine for COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AP) — As European cities gradually relax lockdown measures, Brussels authorities intend to take advantage of the coronavirus health crisis to turn the Belgian capital into a bicycle-friendly greener place.

Belgium started the first phase of exiting the lockdown Monday as some businesses were allowed to re-open and public transport resumed a regular service. To avoid a new spike in the number of infections, the use of masks in trams, buses and metros has been made mandatory, while commuters are being encouraged to walk and use their bikes if they have to go to work in a city where traffic jams are the norm.