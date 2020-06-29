Dr. Kevin Most joins the Bob Sirott Show every Monday to talk about the latest news in the health industry. With Illinois now in Phase 4 of reopening the state, Dr. Most started off by talking about the positive trends in Illinois and reminded listeners to proceed with caution as a few states are dealing with massive spikes of positive tests and deaths rates. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital also talked about the new symptoms for the virus, summer eating and travel tips; and the importance of smiling.
Dr. Kevin Most: We can continue down the right track, or get off the rails real quick
