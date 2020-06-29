Dr. Kevin Most: We can continue down the right track, or get off the rails real quick

BRUSSELS (AP) — Aid organizations on Monday made a plea for world leaders to boost financial support to conflict-torn Syria where around 11 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, on the eve of a major donor conference hosted by the European Union.

The conflict has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that has destabilized Syria’s neighbors and hit Europe, but now economic chaos and the spread of the coronavirus are weighing even more heavily on its long-suffering people.