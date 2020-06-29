Listen Now
Jon Hansen filling in for Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most: We can continue down the right track, or get off the rails real quick

Health
Posted: / Updated:

A sign informs golfers to practice social distancing at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club on May 1, 2020 in Mt. Prospect, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most joins the Bob Sirott Show every Monday to talk about the latest news in the health industry. With Illinois now in Phase 4 of reopening the state, Dr. Most started off by talking about the positive trends in Illinois and reminded listeners to proceed with caution as a few states are dealing with massive spikes of positive tests and deaths rates. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital also talked about the new symptoms for the virus, summer eating and travel tips; and the importance of smiling.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular