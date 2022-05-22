Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about Chicago expecting to reach high level of COVID soon and tells you how to stay safe. Later on Dr. Most explains what is going on with Monkeypox and takes listener questions.
Dr. Kevin Most: We are probably going to get a summer bump instead of a fall bump
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
