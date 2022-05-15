Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most warns that COVID is not over and talks about the importance of getting booster as COVID cases are starting to rise again and to avoid serve illness. Then Dr. Most takes listener questions.
