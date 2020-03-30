Dr. Kevin Most: Vitamin C, Vitamin D and how they relate to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Siding with public health experts' dire projections, President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines through the end of April, while bracing the nation for a coronavirus death toll that could exceed 100,000 people.

“The worst that could happen is you do it too early and all of a sudden it comes back,” Trump said during a nearly hour-long call-in interview with “Fox & Friends" as members of his coronavirus task force fanned out across other media outlets to warn the virus' spread was only just beginning.