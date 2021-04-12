Dr. Kevin Most: Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and get vaccinated will have the most protection

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the most recent coronavirus-related stories, including a third of COVID survivors reportedly suffers neurological or mental disorders, and the report that 72 of 2.5 million have been hospitalized with COVID symptoms after receiving the vaccination. Later on, Dr. Most and Dave Eanet talk about the local connection at The Masters, which took place this past weekend in Augusta, Georgia.

If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com