Dr. Kevin Most: Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and get vaccinated will have the most protection

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the most recent coronavirus-related stories, including a third of COVID survivors reportedly suffers neurological or mental disorders, and the report that 72 of 2.5 million have been hospitalized with COVID symptoms after receiving the vaccination. Later on, Dr. Most and Dave Eanet talk about the local connection at The Masters, which took place this past weekend in Augusta, Georgia.

