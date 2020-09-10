Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott a few days after the regular Monday visit due to the Labor Day holiday. Dr. Most talked about how smokers have a higher propensity to any upper respitory infection, like COVID-19. As we enter influenza season, and with the coronavirus pandemic still upon us, he believes now is as good a time as any to quit smoking. Dr. Most also talked about whether there is a shortage of personal protection equipment. Later on, he talked about the importance of not ignoring other illnesses. He recommended listeners get their colonoscopies, mammograms, and lung CT scans.
Dr. Kevin Most: This is the best time to quit smoking
