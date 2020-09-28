Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most: This is not the way we want to be walking into the flu season

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the morning show on WGN Radio every Monday after 6:30am news. Today he spoke with Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) about the coronavirus-related news. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the positive tests results spiking in Wisconsin, Florida re-opening the state for business, and whether you should get a flu shot this season.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

