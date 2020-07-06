Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: There’s a difference between airborne and droplets

Israeli medical personnel take samples at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility in Ramat Hasharon in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, on July 6, 2020 during measures imposed by the Israeli authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning to answer the medical questions on the top of people’s minds. Today, he talked about the difference between a virus being airborne and droplets staying in the air and how that could affect when and where we wear masks. Dr. Most also explained the “superspreader”, the next step that is needed for coronavirus testing, and the new mutation of the virus.

