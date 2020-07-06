Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning to answer the medical questions on the top of people’s minds. Today, he talked about the difference between a virus being airborne and droplets staying in the air and how that could affect when and where we wear masks. Dr. Most also explained the “superspreader”, the next step that is needed for coronavirus testing, and the new mutation of the virus.
Dr. Kevin Most: There’s a difference between airborne and droplets
Posted: / Updated:
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.