Dr. Kevin Most: The only way to control this virus is mass vaccination

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Kevin Most answered plenty of questions, including ones regarding variants of the coronavirus, why washing your hands is so important, and whether specific blood types shows increased likelihood of contracting the virus. Towards the end of the interview, Dr. Most had a message for those that may be skeptical of the vaccine, and why herd immunity is the only way we’ll have a chance returning to how things used to be before the pandemic.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

