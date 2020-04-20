The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most, joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the Morning Show. Dr. Most answered some of the common questions people have about COVID-19, and protecting themselves from the coronavirus. He reminded listeners that wearing a mask is more to protect others from you than to protect you from others. It gives reassurance to the people around you, that even if you were an asymptomatic carrier, you’re not going to spread it. Dr. Most also comments on whether a rash can be a symptom for COVID-19, whether it’s important to take magnesium, and how close we might be to relaxing state-wide restrictions.
Dr. Kevin Most: The mask is protecting others from you
