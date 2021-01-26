Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most: The classroom is a safe place for teachers to return to

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Doctor Kevin Most

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to answer questions about vaccine distribution and travel. And he gives his thoughts on the ongoing Chicago Public Schools teacher strike.

