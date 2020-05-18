COVID-19 has impacted the way we live our lives, so it’s no surprise to hear that visits to the doctor (even ones not dealing with the coronavirus) have been affected as well. Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, spoke about the advances in “telemedicine” or “telehealth” due to the pandemic. Dr. Most, also answers questions from listeners about when to replace your mask; whether blood type plays a role in whether a person is more or less likely to contract the virus; and he shared his thoughts on what schools need to do when they eventually reopen.
Dr. Kevin Most: “Telehealth” has advanced by at least a few years
