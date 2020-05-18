Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: “Telehealth” has advanced by at least a few years

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 11: Volunteers donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive held at the Field Museum of Natural History on May 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. In order to maintain social distancing, the Red Cross held the drive in the museum’s 21,000-square-foot main hall where five to six donors were scheduled every hour. The museum is closed as the state remains shut down to curtail the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COVID-19 has impacted the way we live our lives, so it’s no surprise to hear that visits to the doctor (even ones not dealing with the coronavirus) have been affected as well. Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, spoke about the advances in “telemedicine” or “telehealth” due to the pandemic. Dr. Most, also answers questions from listeners about when to replace your mask; whether blood type plays a role in whether a person is more or less likely to contract the virus; and he shared his thoughts on what schools need to do when they eventually reopen.

