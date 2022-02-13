Dr. Kevin Most talks about what to do if you experience head trauma

Bob Saget arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks about the end of mask mandates in Illinois and discusses the possible roll out of another booster. Plus, Dr. Most talks about the head trauma that Bob Saget would have had to experience to in order for it to become fatal.

