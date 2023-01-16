Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Wendy Snyder is in for Bob Sirott as Dr. Most explains the difference in heart disease symptoms between men and women as he delves into the details surrounding the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. He talks about the importance of monitoring your blood pressure levels and foods that can be added to your diet to help lower your blood pressure.

