Dr. Kevin Most shares what he would say to parents who are hesitant about their kids getting vaccinated

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shares what he would say to parents who are hesitant about their kids getting the COVID vaccine, and answered listener questions as well. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
