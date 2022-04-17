Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean starts the conversation off by asking Dr. Most about transplants and why people should be an organ donor. Next Dr. Most explains what Myotonic Dystrophy is after the news of the passing of Gilbert Gottfried this past week. Then Dr. Most gives tips on how to have a safe and healthy Easter. Later on, Dr. Most talks about Philadelphia goes back to masking mandate and what that could mean for Chicago. Then Dr. Most answers listener questions.

