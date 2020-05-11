Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: Redistribution of remdesivir

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the company says its experimental antiviral drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. He talked about the government’s redistribution of the drug remdesivir, and why some hospitals are upset with the decision. He also commented on selenium and where to find it; COVID toes, and whether a mask is worth wearing after being set to the side.

