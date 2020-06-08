Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: Promising news regarding potential COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. – After conclusive results on mice, Thai scientists from the centre have begun testing a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate on monkeys, the phase before human trials. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Kevin Most has downplayed the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being ready in the immediate future. And he can’t really be blamed considering the fastest vaccine created was for the measles and that took four years. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital explains how recent studies indicate that a vaccine could be ready as early as this fall. Dr Most also comments on the potential shortage on remdesivir; who should be tested for the virus, and answers and handful of listener questions as well.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
