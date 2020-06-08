Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Kevin Most has downplayed the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being ready in the immediate future. And he can’t really be blamed considering the fastest vaccine created was for the measles and that took four years. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital explains how recent studies indicate that a vaccine could be ready as early as this fall. Dr Most also comments on the potential shortage on remdesivir; who should be tested for the virus, and answers and handful of listener questions as well.
Dr. Kevin Most: Promising news regarding potential COVID-19 vaccine
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.