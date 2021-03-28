Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on why Chicago COVID numbers are on the rise

CORRECTS MONTH TO MARCH NOT FEBRUARY – A National Guard member checks the temperature of people entering the United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Chicago. The site will administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity and will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about why the COVID-19 numbers are going up in Chicago even with all of the testing and vaccine distribution. Dr. Most says the vaccine production will soon match the demand in the weeks to follow.

Have a question for Dr. Most? Call or text Dean during his weekly visit with Dr. Most at 9:30 on Sunday morning.

