Dr. Kevin Most on why Chicago COVID numbers are on the rise

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about why the COVID-19 numbers are going up in Chicago even with all of the testing and vaccine distribution. Dr. Most says the vaccine production will soon match the demand in the weeks to follow.
Have a question for Dr. Most? Call or text Dean during his weekly visit with Dr. Most at 9:30 on Sunday morning.