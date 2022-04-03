Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dean and Dr. Most talk about masking on public transportation and when it could end. Dr. Most also talks about which 4th COIVD shot people should get when they are eligible to do so. Later on, Dr. Most explains what aphasia is after Bruce Willis announced that he has been diagnosed with the disease this past week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction