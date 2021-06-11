Dr. Kevin Most on what the pandemic has taught us

President Joe Biden might have persuaded some of the world's largest economies to hike taxes on corporations, but the U.S. Congress could be a far tougher sell.

Leaders of the Group of Seven — which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan — are in sync with Biden on placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large companies. The G-7 leaders began a three-day summit in England on Friday after their finance ministers earlier this month endorsed the global tax minimum.