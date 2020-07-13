Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most on what needs to happen if or when students return to the classroom in the fall

Health
Picture of an empty classroom at the Eustaqui Palacios school in Cali, Colombia, taken on March 16, 2020, after the Colombian government announced the indefinite suspension of face-to-face classes in public schools and universities as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19. – The government also ordered vacations in private and state educational entities to be moved forward for children and young people to isolate as another measure. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the morning show. Today, Dr. Most shared his thoughts on what schools, teachers and students need to do in order to be safe when returning to school in the next couple months. Bob also asks Dr. Most whether residents should be worried about the latest seven-day positivity trend, if there are more asymptomatic people that we originally thought, and what tips we can learn from Iceland in protecting ourselves from the virus.

