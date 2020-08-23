Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID news including the advancement of saliva testing, especially on college campuses. Dr. Most answers questions from listeners including what the probability is that you could one day get a 2-for-1 flu and COVID shot.
Dr. Kevin Most on vaccine progress, the return to college campuses, and more
by: ryanpollockwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.