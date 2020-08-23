Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on vaccine progress, the return to college campuses, and more

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

About 40 protesters march opposing in-person classes Monday, August 17, 2020, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. More of the state public universities are opening for the fall term, trying to balance concern about COVID-19 infections against a mandate for on-campus classes citing financial needs and student desires (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID news including the advancement of saliva testing, especially on college campuses. Dr. Most answers questions from listeners including what the probability is that you could one day get a 2-for-1 flu and COVID shot.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular