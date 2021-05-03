Dr. Kevin Most on vaccine hesitancy, the vaccination rate needed for herd immunity, and other vaccine-related questions

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the recent news of Pfizer’s experimental oral drug to treat COVID-19, vaccine hesitancy, and what it will take to get herd immunity. Later on, the doctor answered coronavirus, and vaccine-related questions from listeners.
