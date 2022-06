Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the CDC and FDA making the vaccine available for kids 5 under. Then Dr. Most talks about how people with the vaccine can get over COVID for quicker than those who are not. Later on, Dr. Most shares health tips on how to stay safe and healthy during the summer heat. And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.

