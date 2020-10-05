Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on the White House Rose Garden Supreme Court announcement: It would not surprise me if more people tested positive

Health
Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, MD – OCTOBER 04: In this handout provided by The White House, President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 4, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (not pictured) is also present in the room on the call. (Photo by Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning show ever Monday after the 6:30am news. Today’s appearance focused on President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, and the treatment he is receiving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Most talked about the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies the president was given and whether that is available for the general public. Later on, he talked about flu season, why getting a flu shot is important, and which medical website you can rely on. Dr. Most answered a few listener questions as well.

