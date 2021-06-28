As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the globe, officials with the World Health Organization officials are urging continued public health measures — including the wearing of masks for vaccinated individuals. Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. During today’s visit, Dr. Most shared his thoughts on whether it’s necessary for people to start wearing masks again. Dr. Most also talked about when a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, and answered questions sent in from listeners as well. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com
Dr. Kevin Most on the vaccine booster shot and whether we should be wearing masks again
