Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 virus after being vaccinated and what people can do to boost their natural immunity other than getting the vaccine. Dr. Most also touches on the math and science behind the misconception that the vaccine can cause infertility, as well other questions sent in from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Dr. Kevin Most on the spread of the omicron variant
Posted: / Updated: