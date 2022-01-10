Dr. Kevin Most on the spread of the omicron variant

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Workers wear face masks and practice social distancing while they wait to be tested for the coronavirus at Khaosan road Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Bangkok. Thailand reported its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in weeks on Thursday after a holiday season in which people traveled and gathered in large numbers amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Vichan Poti)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 virus after being vaccinated and what people can do to boost their natural immunity other than getting the vaccine. Dr. Most also touches on the math and science behind the misconception that the vaccine can cause infertility, as well other questions sent in from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular