Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on the possible repercussions of Thanksgiving gatherings

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vivian Zayas, left, and Alexa Rivera, right, say grace beside the walker once belonging to their recently deceased mother, Ana Martinez, during Thanksgiving dinner, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning every week at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about the repercussions we might see as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings, and breaks down the different statistics that are provided when reporting COVID-19 numbers.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular