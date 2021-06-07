Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on the PGA Tour’s bout with COVID-19, vaccine boosters, and the honor system for wearing masks

Health
DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts as he walks off the 18th green after completing his third round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2021 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Through three rounds of the Memorial golf tournament over the weekend in Dublin, Ohio, Jon Rahm held a six-shot lead. Shortly after completing the third round, Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament. Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, as well as an avid golfer and fan of the sport. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the PGA’s rules, and whether Rahm got a raw deal.

In addition to answering questions from listeners, the doctor commented on boosters for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the honor system for wearing masks in stores. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com

