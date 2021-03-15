Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on the new recommendations advising yearly CT scans to screen for lung cancer, as well as what to do before and after you get a COVID-19 vaccine

A picture taken on March 15, 2021 shows a view of a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Velodrome football stadium in Marseille, southern France. – France is scrambling to boost its vaccination rollout in the hope of avoiding a third lockdown. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most spent a lot of time answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. He talked about what you should do before getting the vaccine, and the importance of continuing to keep your social distance, and wearing you mask even after getting vaccinated until herd immunity has taken effect. Later on, Dr. Most has details on why yearly lung cancer scans are now being advised for people 50 and over with shorter smoking histories.

