Dr. Kevin Most on the new COVID-19 strain: We will start looking at and learning about the Lambda variant

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott on Monday morning to discuss Anthony Rizzo getting COVID-19 and if he should’ve gotten the vaccine because he’s a cancer survivor, a rise in cases of children getting the virus, and the recent news about this Lambda variant of the coronavirus.

