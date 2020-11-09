Dr. Kevin Most on the most recent developments on a vaccine for COVID-19

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 05: Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes a tour of the Scientia Clinical Research Ltd lab in Randwick on November 05, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the federal government has secured an additional two new COVID-19 vaccine agreements to deliver 50 million doses for Australians. Under the new agreements Novavax would supply 40 million vaccine doses and Pfizer/BioNTech would provide 10 million doses. The Novavax and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are expected to be available in Australia from early to mid 2021, subject to the success of trials and the needed approvals. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, the drug company Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial. This news comes mere hours after a report from “60 Minutes” on the federal government’s crash COVID-19 response operation is stockpiling vaccine doses that will be free for all Americans. Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joined Bob Sirott to comment on both stories, and answer some questions from listeners about the virus.

Later on, Dr. Most and Bob react to the news that nationally renowned weatherman and morning TV co-host Al Roker revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. Dr. Most talks about prostate cancer awareness, when people should gets tested, and how to schedule an appointment.