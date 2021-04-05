Dr. Kevin Most on the latest variant of the coronavirus, allergy season, and answers to plenty of vaccine questions

An employee of the Ministry of Health gets results of the COVID-19 tests carried out massively in different parts of the country, at the Max Bloch clinical laboratory in San Salvador, on May 18, 2020. – El Salvador’s government urged the population to comply with preventive measures to stop the growing spread of the new coronavirus, which has reached almost 2,000 cases. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP) (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Bob started the segment by asking Dr. Most what is known about the latest variant of COVID-19. They also talked about allergy season, and how there will be more people coughing and sneezing than there had been recently. Later on, Dr. Most answered questions from listeners regarding various scenarios of what is safe and what isn’t after getting vaccinated.

