Dr. Kevin Most on the latest variant of the coronavirus, allergy season, and answers to plenty of vaccine questions

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Bob started the segment by asking Dr. Most what is known about the latest variant of COVID-19. They also talked about allergy season, and how there will be more people coughing and sneezing than there had been recently. Later on, Dr. Most answered questions from listeners regarding various scenarios of what is safe and what isn’t after getting vaccinated.
If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com