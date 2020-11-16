Moments before Dr. Kevin Most joined Bob Sirott for his weekly appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show, news broke that the COVID-19 vaccine that Moderna is working on appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study. Dr. Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, shared his thoughts on the potential breakthrough. He also commented on how safe he feels when he travels, and why it’s easier to catch the virus with people you know, rather than with those you are unfamiliar with. Towards the end of the segment, Dr. Most answers some questions sent in by listeners.
Dr. Kevin Most on the latest vaccine news, traveling, and gathering for the holidays
