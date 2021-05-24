Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on the investigation of potential heart problems following COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC’s relaxed mask rules, and vaccine immunity length

Health
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 05: A sign with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first confirmed Ebola virus patient in the United States was staying with family members at The Ivy Apartment complex before being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. State and local officials are working with federal officials to monitor other individuals that had contact with the confirmed patient. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients. In addition to answering questions from listeners, Dr. Most also talked about the relaxed mask rules from the CDC, whether those who have been vaccinated will need a booster shot, and when that would need to happen.

