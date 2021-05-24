Dr. Kevin Most on the investigation of potential heart problems following COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC’s relaxed mask rules, and vaccine immunity length

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients. In addition to answering questions from listeners, Dr. Most also talked about the relaxed mask rules from the CDC, whether those who have been vaccinated will need a booster shot, and when that would need to happen.
