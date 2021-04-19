Dr. Kevin Most on the chances of getting a blood clot from a COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on how Johnson & Johnson said blood clots have been reported with all Covid-19 vaccines, but that author of the study Johnson & Johnson cited said they’re wrong. He also shared the chances a person could get a blood clot after receiving a vaccine. In addition to answering questions sent in from listeners, Dr. Most also talked about the likelihood of additional booster shots for each of the vaccines that are available.

If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com