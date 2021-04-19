Dr. Kevin Most on the chances of getting a blood clot from a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on how Johnson & Johnson said blood clots have been reported with all Covid-19 vaccines, but that author of the study Johnson & Johnson cited said they’re wrong. He also shared the chances a person could get a blood clot after receiving a vaccine. In addition to answering questions sent in from listeners, Dr. Most also talked about the likelihood of additional booster shots for each of the vaccines that are available.
