Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott on Monday morning to give some insight on the latest news of the coronavirus and to talk about some other stories such as why some doctors and nurses are warning of ‘compassion fatigue’ in COVID-19 crisis and when we can see booster shots become available.
Dr. Kevin Most on the booster vaccines: ‘It would not surprise me if health care workers get a booster within the next couple of weeks’
