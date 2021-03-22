Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on the AstraZeneca vaccine, reducing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, and intermittent fasting

Health
Capped vials are being pictured during filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at the Italian biologics manufacturing facility of multinational corporation Catalent in Anagni, southeast of Rome, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – Catalent Biologics manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy will serve as the launch facility for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, providing large-scale vial filling and packaging to British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. In addition to answering questions from listeners regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines, Dr. Most talked about a Northwestern University study that found eating early can reduce risk for type 2 diabetes. Dr. Most also shred his thoughts on the intermittent fasting diet, as well as the potential release of the latest COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca.

