Dr. Kevin Most on the AstraZeneca vaccine, reducing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, and intermittent fasting

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. In addition to answering questions from listeners regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines, Dr. Most talked about a Northwestern University study that found eating early can reduce risk for type 2 diabetes. Dr. Most also shred his thoughts on the intermittent fasting diet, as well as the potential release of the latest COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca.

