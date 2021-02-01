Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on Super Bowl parties, variants of the coronavirus, and oral hygiene’s connection to heart disease

Health
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: Samples to be tested for the COVID-19 virus sit in the lab at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Roseland Community Hospital is situated in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s far south side. The neighborhood’s population is 95 percent black. The COVID-19 death rate among black residents in Chicago is nearly double that of the city’s white residents. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. During today’s appearance, Bob Sirott asked Dr. Most how the new strains of COVID-19, and whether there have been an reported cases in Illinois. The doctor also comments on whether it’s safe to go to a party to watch the big game this weekend, and the difference between KN95 and N95 masks. Later on, Dr. Most discusses the importance of brushing and flossing, as poor oral hygiene can lead to heart disease, and possible COVID complications.

